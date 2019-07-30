Curbstone Financial Management Trimmed Its Gilead Sciences (Gild) (GILD) Stake by $504,320; Stock Declined; As Mattel (MAT) Share Price Declined, Edgepoint Investment Group Raised by $123.43 Million Its Stake

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Mattel Inc. (MAT) by 56.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 9.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 33.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26.38 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $342.92M, up from 16.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Mattel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 1.71M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 20.01% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 26/04/2018 – Mattel 1Q Loss $311.3M; 27/04/2018 – Mattel’s Barbie Brand Carries Quarter, Mutes Toys `R’ Us Effect; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Puts Mattel Ratings on CreditWatch With Negative Implications; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT LEAD DIRECTOR; 05/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margaret H. Georgiadis 2017 Total Compensation $31.3 Million; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mattel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAT); 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MATTEL ‘BB-‘ RATING, OFF WATCH; OUTLOOK NEG; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates New Board Members; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Georgiadis to step down, names Ynon Kreiz as CEO; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 60C; EST. LOSS 40C

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (GILD) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 7,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,620 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $67.29. About 2.05 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity. Kreiz Ynon bought $1.00 million worth of stock or 71,425 shares. DOLAN MICHAEL J bought $418,800 worth of stock. $171,356 worth of stock was sold by Eilola Michael J. on Monday, February 11. EUTENEUER JOSEPH J had bought 20,000 shares worth $279,000.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 177,931 shares to 170,585 shares, valued at $15.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,712 shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). 75,851 were accumulated by Comerica Bancorp. Moreover, Carroll Fin has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 187 shares. Fil Ltd reported 9 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 510 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.02% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). 5,000 are owned by Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Corp. The Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory Service Inc has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 1,065 shares. Franklin Res has 21.27 million shares. Voloridge Inv Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 241,807 shares. Asset Mgmt One owns 151,828 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 19,457 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc stated it has 28.06 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 140,000 shares. 616,048 are held by Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Inc. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corp accumulated 37,023 shares. Notis reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Rh Dinel Invest Counsel holds 11,225 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Penobscot Invest Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 4,630 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsr reported 40,908 shares. Thornburg Invest accumulated 0.8% or 1.28 million shares. Amer Rech And Mngmt holds 21,190 shares. Holderness Invs holds 0.11% or 3,397 shares. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.54% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). North Point Managers Corp Oh has invested 2.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). California-based Reilly Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cap Guardian Trust stated it has 0.19% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Monarch Cap Incorporated holds 1.26% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 53,429 shares.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (Schp) (SCHP) by 9,480 shares to 41,200 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (NYSE:CVS) by 10,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,840 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (NYSE:UTX).