Curbstone Financial Management Trimmed Its Amazon Com (Amzn) (AMZN) Stake by $551,800; As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stock Rose, Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Upped by $1.95 Million Its Position

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (AMZN) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 310 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 3,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $900.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $34.52 during the last trading session, reaching $1819.44. About 2.57 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – President Trump has reportedly asked the postmaster general to double the shipping rates it charges Amazon and other companies, the Washington Post reports; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 24/04/2018 – Locus Technologies to offer its EHS multi-tenant SaaS Locus Platform on Amazon Web Services; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW STAKE IN AMAZON.COM INC -SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Amazon has been interested in developing technologies for aging populations since at least 2014; 26/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: Some independent booksellers are hopping mad about the Amazon-exclusive rollout of the new John Oliver book,; 30/05/2018 – Lotus 39 Anti-Hair Loss Treatment Garners Positive Response from Amazon Customers; 03/04/2018 – The president reinforces his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the United States Post Office

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 11,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 259,232 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.36 million, up from 248,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $152.67. About 991,779 shares traded or 39.94% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (NYSE:TJX) by 30,992 shares to 63,434 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares St Corp Bond (Igsb) (CSJ) by 65,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,060 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.55 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

