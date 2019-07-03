Curbstone Financial Management Stake in Tjx Cos (Tjx) (TJX) Has Upped by $1.64 Million; River Road Asset Management Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $1.94 Million as Stock Rose

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (TJX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 30,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,434 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 32,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.78. About 3.53M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 24,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 565,716 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.71M, down from 589,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $75.72. About 10.11M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) by 9,185 shares to 379,535 shares, valued at $21.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. Cla by 78,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.32 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Bank & Trust has invested 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,327 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt owns 47,863 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Dock Street Asset Management has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Edgar Lomax Co Va reported 939,402 shares stake. Wallington Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 56,107 shares. Forbes J M And Llp holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 117,704 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1.15% or 108,594 shares. 574,206 were accumulated by Neville Rodie Shaw. 27,409 were reported by Summit Asset Limited Liability Corp. Private Harbour Inv Mngmt And Counsel Ltd Liability has 32,035 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. Anchor Cap Advsr Lc stated it has 14,066 shares. Sentinel Tru Lba stated it has 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Stanley has 0.5% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.18% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J invested in 0.26% or 44,788 shares. Pictet National Bank & Trust Trust holds 0.38% or 16,180 shares. Moreover, Fin Consulate has 0.33% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 13,480 shares. Baillie Gifford & Co holds 733,831 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cipher LP accumulated 28,632 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 9.36 million shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 27,975 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Co stated it has 46,848 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny has 0.05% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 6,400 shares. Garrison Bradford Assocs Inc reported 45,214 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Everence Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.24% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 34,494 shares. Art Advisors Limited Company holds 140,272 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Us Preferred Stock (PFF) by 19,750 shares to 53,490 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,786 shares, and cut its stake in The Trading Desk Inc (Ttd).