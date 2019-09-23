Curbstone Financial Management Stake in Chevron (Cvx) (CVX) Has Upped by $400,520; Hikari Power LTD Increased Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Holding by $740,520 as Share Price Declined

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 16,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 316,990 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.00 million, up from 300,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 3.95M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 17/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon ISSUER ISIN CCY Nominal Markdown Amount Remaining Balance Value date: Early Repurchase(s); 23/04/2018 – 40HT: Bank of New york Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – 34LT: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/04/2018 – 75UT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 24/04/2018 – BNY MELLON ECONOMIST VINCENT REINHART ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 15/03/2018 – 68NX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – 60AB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon profit rises 29 pct

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corp (Cvx) (CVX) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 17,360 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 14,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp (Cvx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.52M shares traded or 92.40% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Fall After Oil Attacks in Middle East – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Little short-term change likely for U.S. oil market, Chevron CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Will Not Remain Flat For Another 7 Years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (Vz) (NYSE:VZ) by 5,655 shares to 47,836 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Etf (S (SCHE) by 14,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,950 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares St Corp Bond (Igsb) (CSJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id accumulated 12,141 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Community State Bank Na stated it has 32,706 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Paloma Mgmt accumulated 4,064 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 0.2% or 2,106 shares. Btr Mgmt invested 2.74% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 2,886 are held by Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Paragon Capital Lc reported 0.64% stake. Howland Mngmt Ltd accumulated 76,290 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Company has 0.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 11,081 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,280 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 79,325 shares. Kings Point holds 1.23% or 54,207 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department reported 48,325 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Cap Guardian Trust Communication accumulated 0.56% or 333,948 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Na reported 151,379 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 47,940 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.21% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 73,019 shares in its portfolio. 442,215 are owned by Cannell Peter B Com. 1.09M were reported by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 700 shares. Central Secs Corp invested 2.69% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Crawford Counsel holds 9,508 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shell Asset has 172,921 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited invested 0.02% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Intll Ca reported 0.12% stake. Jnba Fincl has 6,627 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 391 shares.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $928.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 7,300 shares to 225,930 shares, valued at $11.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Procter&Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 36,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,350 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).