Curbstone Financial Management Stake in Amazon Com (Amzn) (AMZN) Has Lowered by $551,800; Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) Holder Forward Management Decreased Its Holding by $3.80 Million as Valuation Rose

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (AMZN) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 310 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, down from 3,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $31.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.96. About 2.09 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIVATE BRANDS WILL EXPAND INTO PET ACCESSORIES, DIAPERS; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Turnaround Plan Weighs on Profit as It Chases Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Hiring Push in Riyadh After Saudi Prince’s Visit; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Testing the Feasibility of the DASH Cloud Intervention Using Amazon Alexa; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR IS MOVING ITS INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 22/05/2018 – Amazon’s Facial Recognition Fans Big Brother Fears; 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst; 26/03/2018 – Amazon teams up with French retailer Casino for food delivery

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) by 83.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 316,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% . The institutional investor held 60,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, down from 376,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 1,291 shares traded. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) has declined 14.46% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (NYSE:TJX) by 30,992 shares to 63,434 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (Utx) (NYSE:UTX) by 5,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (Schp) (SCHP).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tikvah Management Ltd Company stated it has 15.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Doheny Asset Ca holds 1.1% or 726 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coe Capital Ltd invested in 3.33% or 1,609 shares. Baltimore holds 2.11% or 6,762 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Investments Ltd Liability Corp invested in 13,175 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Peavine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 170 shares. Timber Creek Mgmt Llc invested in 4,995 shares or 6% of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tower Bridge Advsr owns 866 shares. The Michigan-based Liberty Capital has invested 3.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Contour Asset Ltd accumulated 1,394 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Boston Ltd has 2.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 24,557 shares. Stoneridge Invest Partners Ltd Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,032 shares. Ashford Cap Mngmt Inc reported 887 shares stake.

