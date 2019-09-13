Curbstone Financial Management Raised Its Position in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) by $627,264 as Stock Declined; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Stake in Western Digital (WDC) Has Lifted by $871,427 as Market Value Rose

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 11,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 36,456 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, up from 24,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 8.65 million shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 18,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 272,192 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94 million, up from 253,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $64.7. About 3.44 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btr Cap has invested 0.97% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rhode Island-based Richard C Young And Ltd has invested 1.5% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Peoples Service has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Arrow has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Utd Cap Financial Advisers Lc accumulated 624,893 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Sky Investment Grp Ltd Com has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hartford Investment invested in 165,480 shares. Poplar Forest Lc accumulated 649,753 shares. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corporation accumulated 46,902 shares. Duncker Streett Company holds 0.73% or 60,051 shares. Country Club Tru Na accumulated 98,992 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,022 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 260,097 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0.87% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 148,137 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 1.22% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 72,189 shares.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares St Corp Bond (Igsb) (CSJ) by 5,900 shares to 143,160 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (Vz) (NYSE:VZ) by 5,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,836 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 31,200 shares to 88,550 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,416 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yorktown holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 9,700 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company owns 2.20M shares. Nexus has 1.86% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Transamerica Financial Inc holds 106 shares. Conning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Natl Asset Mngmt holds 6,558 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Carroll Assoc invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 400,233 are owned by State Teachers Retirement. American Group Inc Inc accumulated 1.28% or 6.66 million shares. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 26,194 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Parkside Bank & Trust And Tru holds 0% or 229 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).