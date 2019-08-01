Curbstone Financial Management Position In Tjx Cos (Tjx) (TJX) Was Has Upped; Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Increased Its Position by $7.56 Million

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (TJX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 30,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 63,434 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 32,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 1.01M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 280,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.54 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 78,246 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sec Spdr (XLE) by 526,860 shares to 23,503 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA) by 8,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,580 shares, and cut its stake in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL).

Another recent and important Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “LiqTech International Provides Update to Market on Orders Relating to IMO 2020 – PRNewswire” on January 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust Co stated it has 2.45M shares or 3.5% of all its holdings. Pioneer Tru National Bank & Trust N A Or holds 0.77% or 33,815 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.72% or 246,361 shares. Strategic Financial Services Inc has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 105,290 are owned by Waratah Cap Advsrs Ltd. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0.21% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 998,771 shares stake. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.35% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Korea Investment Corp holds 0.21% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 857,934 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lc invested in 194,322 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). U S Invsts has 0.2% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Lee Danner And Bass has invested 0.1% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 72,252 were accumulated by Veritable Limited Partnership. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co stated it has 0.5% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).