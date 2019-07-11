Curbstone Financial Management Position in Gilead Sciences (Gild) (GILD) Lowered by $504,320; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Holds Position in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (GILD) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 7,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,620 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 2.89M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 146.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 6,585 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.41. About 110,426 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 85,389 shares to 170,867 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares St Corp Bond (Igsb) (CSJ) by 65,680 shares to 149,060 shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12B for 9.86 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.