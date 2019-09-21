Curbstone Financial Management Maintains Position in Schlumberger LTD (Slb) (SLB); Holder Selway Asset Management Upped Abbvie (ABBV) Holding

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Slb) (SLB) by 28.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 35,628 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, up from 27,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd (Slb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 13.76 million shares traded or 27.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 111.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 18,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 34,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 16,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97 million shares traded or 11.29% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76 million. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was made by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million.

