Curbstone Financial Management Lowered Verizon Communications (Vz) (VZ) Position as Share Price Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Lucas Capital Management Cut by $429,263 Its Holding

Lucas Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lucas Capital Management sold 2,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 28,768 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, down from 30,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lucas Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – APPLE SUPPLIER WISTRON 3231.TW SECURES 43 ACRES OF LAND FROM KARNATAKA STATE IN SOUTH INDIA – GOVT OFFICIALS; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and one that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2); 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (Vz) (VZ) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 5,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 47,836 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, down from 53,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications (Vz) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $380.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Inv’t Grade Floating Rate (FLRN) by 67,900 shares to 368,250 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Inc (Trex) (NYSE:TREX) by 7,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (Sc (SCHB).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.09 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

