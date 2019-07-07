Curbstone Financial Management Lowered Stake in Amazon Com (Amzn) (AMZN) by $551,800; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Decreased Its Holding in Caterpillar (CAT) as Stock Declined

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (AMZN) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 310 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, down from 3,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Vaults Ahead of Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Regains No. 2 Title as One Analyst Eyes $1 Trillion Value; 15/05/2018 – Warren Buffett believes Jeff Bezos is an extraordinary businessman; 11/05/2018 – Britain’s Zoopla, PrimeLocation bought by Silver Lake for $3 bln; 13/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Amazon Recalls Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Chemical Burn Hazards (Recall Alert); 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of its annual Prime membership from $99 to $119; 04/04/2018 – The launch follows a string of security issues involving Amazon’s cloud; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 25/05/2018 – EuroNews: Civil liberties groups slam Amazon for facial recognition technology

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 4,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 108,383 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.68 million, down from 112,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.49. About 3.07 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 04/04/2018 – MACHINE EXPLOSION AT CATERPILLAR IN MAPLETON, ILLINOIS: WMBD; 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78B for 10.86 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cleararc Capital has 0.35% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 13,974 shares. 3,663 were reported by First Bank Sioux Falls. Allstate Corporation accumulated 51,927 shares. Coastline invested 0.21% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd invested 0.98% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Century owns 0.02% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 136,758 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Liability reported 85,854 shares. Wealth Planning Limited has 11,070 shares. The Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.1% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 11,972 were accumulated by Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Inc Limited Liability Co. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc owns 35,213 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 437,118 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 3,593 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 41,401 are held by Aviance Cap Mngmt Lc.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bjas Wholesale Club Holdings Inc by 16,907 shares to 40,027 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares St Corp Bond (Igsb) (CSJ) by 65,680 shares to 149,060 shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (NYSE:CVS) by 10,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil (Xom) (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass National Bank stated it has 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,011 were reported by Elm Advsrs Limited Co. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 194 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group holds 1.06% or 1,997 shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Botty Limited holds 6.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 11,516 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Corporation owns 140 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank And reported 1,560 shares. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, Japan-based fund reported 5,060 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strs Ohio stated it has 2.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.39% or 6,511 shares. 20,227 were reported by Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc. Pettee Investors owns 368 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 142,702 shares.

