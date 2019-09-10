Curbstone Financial Management Lowered Its Stake in Gilead Sciences (Gild) (GILD) by $504,320 as Share Price Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Value Rose, Credit Agricole S A Lifted Position

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 46.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 13,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 41,817 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34 million, up from 28,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $230.68. About 3.57M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (GILD) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 7,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 15,620 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $66.33. About 8.38 million shares traded or 37.50% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 38,276 shares to 47,266 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rambus Inc Del (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 94,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,832 shares, and cut its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grisanti Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 15,914 shares. Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 253,611 shares. 7,472 are owned by Community Natl Bank Na. Redwood Ltd Com holds 63,540 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Markel Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 599,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,786 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. James holds 0.87% or 53,836 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Com owns 4,207 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1.07% or 32,958 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors has 1.25% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Numerixs Invest Techs Inc has 0.69% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wespac Advisors Limited Company reported 1,590 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 1.03 million shares or 0.72% of all its holdings.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Retail Bank N A invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bourgeon Cap Management Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,350 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 448 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rowland And Com Investment Counsel Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 14,613 shares. Spark Inv Limited holds 156,300 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited reported 306,763 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 2.16 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Everence Mgmt invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). American Rech Company reported 0.39% stake. Community Bancorp Na holds 0.14% or 10,642 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited owns 47 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 47,049 shares. Park National Corporation Oh has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Proshare Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.51% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 9,059 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (NYSE:CVS) by 10,650 shares to 24,840 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Inv’t Grade Floating Rate (FLRN) by 115,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (Schp) (SCHP).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.14 billion for 9.64 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.