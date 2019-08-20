Curbstone Financial Management Lowered Its Holding in Gilead Sciences (Gild) (GILD) as Market Value Rose; Harvey Investment Co Trimmed Ecolab Com (ECL) Position as Share Value Rose

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (GILD) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 7,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 15,620 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.88. About 1.76M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 15,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 38,507 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, down from 53,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $208.02. About 232,628 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Connable Office Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 14,773 shares. Great Lakes Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Tn holds 101,474 shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. Dudley And Shanley holds 153,461 shares or 7.01% of its portfolio. 6.47M were reported by Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Stifel Fincl Corp has 0.15% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 2.09% or 36,196 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company holds 3,925 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.06% or 82,200 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated, Idaho-based fund reported 2,082 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,432 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 5,927 shares. Cambridge Advisors has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Citigroup holds 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 310,086 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

