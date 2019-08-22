Curbstone Financial Management Lowered Amazon Com (Amzn) (AMZN) Holding by $551,800 as Shares Declined; Stag Indl (STAG) Holding Lifted by Zimmer Partners Lp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (AMZN) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 310 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, down from 3,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $896.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $11.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1812. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi; 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses on Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots that will roll out next year; 07/05/2018 – BetaNews.com: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 17/04/2018 – NEW lRl REPORT ANALYZES IMPACT OF AMAZON’S ACQUISITION OF WHOLE FOODS; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Sellers See Major Opportunity in Private Label Expansion, Feedvisor Study Finds

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 1.96 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The hedge fund held 4.50 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.43M, up from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 513,408 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.25 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (NYSE:UTX) by 5,016 shares to 25,440 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (NYSE:CVS) by 10,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares St Corp Bond (Igsb) (CSJ).

