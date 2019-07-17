Curbstone Financial Management Lifted Its Exxon Mobil (Xom) (XOM) Stake; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stock Rose, Bainco International Investors Increased Its Position

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (Xom) (XOM) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 4,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,302 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 66,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil (Xom) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 7.57 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 5,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, up from 85,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $115.12. About 15.31 million shares traded or 36.84% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/05/2018 – SENIOR PLC SNR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365P FROM 335P; 13/03/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $32; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 03/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan mulls moving 200 bankers to Paris post-Brexit -Les Echos; 18/05/2018 – RELX NV RELN.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 20.8 EUROS FROM 20 EUROS; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – OPENING UP TO 70 NEW BRANCHES, HIRING UP TO 700 NEW EMPLOYEES IN VIRGINIA, MARYLAND AND D.C; 26/03/2018 – Long-Term Dollar Fundamentals to the Downside Says JPMorgan (Video)

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,970 shares to 9,433 shares, valued at $16.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 81,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,501 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. On Tuesday, January 29 Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,659 shares. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40M was sold by Beer Lori A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menora Mivtachim reported 851,422 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,466 shares. Franklin reported 18.56 million shares stake. Utah Retirement Systems holds 625,298 shares. Private Trust Na reported 81,915 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.87% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Winslow Asset owns 2.33% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 109,604 shares. New England Private Wealth Limited reported 0.95% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 76,745 shares. Summit Fin Strategies stated it has 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Advsr Capital Mngmt Lc holds 1.2% or 183,388 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). One Cap Management Limited Liability holds 37,199 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has 1.53% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 35,095 shares. Raymond James Fin Advisors Inc accumulated 2.43 million shares or 1.02% of the stock.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trading Desk Inc (Ttd) by 2,870 shares to 2,380 shares, valued at $471,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (NYSE:IBM) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,534 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard St Corp Bond Etf (Vcs (VCSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 42,235 shares. Fca Corp Tx has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Atwood Palmer stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Peoples Finance Services Corp holds 2.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 70,981 shares. 36,494 were reported by Acg Wealth. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.35% or 53,247 shares. 18,184 were reported by Merriman Wealth Management Limited. Chilton Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 183,482 shares. 16,784 are held by Reliant Invest Mngmt Limited Liability. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.95% or 75,206 shares. Park Circle Com has invested 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Horrell Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Td Asset reported 4.04 million shares. Howard Cap Mngmt stated it has 81,728 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings.

