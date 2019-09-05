Curbstone Financial Management Lifted Its Exxon Mobil (Xom) (XOM) Position; Granite Investment Partners Lowered Its Stake in Ecolab (ECL) by $993,520 as Share Value Rose

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 5,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 54,324 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59M, down from 59,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $206.78. About 90,178 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (Xom) (XOM) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 4,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 71,302 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, up from 66,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil (Xom) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $69.93. About 1.15 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset invested in 2.54M shares or 0% of the stock. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, A D Beadell Inv Counsel has 0.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership stated it has 15,735 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 26,317 shares. Barr E S & Communications has 0.96% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cacti Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 386,229 shares. Old Natl Bank In accumulated 0.95% or 224,742 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 1.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cadinha Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Marathon Capital Mgmt reported 6,997 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 4.92% stake. Monarch Capital stated it has 77,119 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Smithbridge Asset De invested 1.64% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.81% or 54,263 shares in its portfolio.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (NYSE:IBM) by 2,982 shares to 6,534 shares, valued at $922,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,786 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc. (T) (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 82,314 shares to 625,593 shares, valued at $20.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT) by 29,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Cleaning Solutions Provider Chemstar – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 247,136 were reported by Davenport Limited Liability. 2,591 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Carroll Financial Associates reported 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.11% or 96,532 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 783,254 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,005 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,340 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Nbt National Bank N A New York has 0.36% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Field Main Retail Bank owns 450 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt stated it has 992,563 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co owns 5.72M shares. 5,609 were reported by Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability. Van Strum Towne Inc has 35,478 shares for 4.67% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,684 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi reported 47,299 shares.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 30.06 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.