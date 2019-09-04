Curbstone Financial Management Increases Holding in Tjx Cos (Tjx) (TJX); As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stock Value Rose, Fulton Bank Boosted Holding

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (TJX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 30,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 63,434 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 32,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 5.05M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 3,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 23,631 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 19,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $141.51. About 1.53 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trading Desk Inc (Ttd) by 2,870 shares to 2,380 shares, valued at $471,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intermediate Corp Bon (VCIT) by 30,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,472 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc. (T) (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. General American Investors accumulated 1.06 million shares or 5.57% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 0.09% stake. 8,152 are held by Carroll Fincl Assocs. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 114,942 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Fiera Capital owns 12.59M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 11.06 million shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Suntrust Banks reported 273,217 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associates Limited Co, Washington-based fund reported 5.51M shares. Private Tru Na owns 0.32% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 28,833 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Lc Il has 14,864 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Korea Investment Corp holds 0.21% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 857,934 shares. Massachusetts Ma owns 4.65M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 140,778 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Retail Stocks DDS, TJX Make Pre-Market Moves – Schaeffers Research” on August 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “The TJX Companies, Inc. to Report Q2 FY20 Results August 20, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “As Growth Slows, Is TJX Companies’ Stock a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did TJX and Ross Stores Avoid the Retail Turmoil Last Quarter? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amg Fds (MRLIX) by 97,536 shares to 282,377 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 8,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,929 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Assoc Invt Tr.