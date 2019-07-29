Curbstone Financial Management Increased United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) Stake By $642,048; Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) Has 1.69 Sentiment

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 83 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 49 sold and reduced positions in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. The active investment managers in our database now own: 23.94 million shares, up from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Shenandoah Telecommunications Co in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 37 Increased: 57 New Position: 26.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) stake by 24.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired 5,016 shares as United Technologies (Utx) (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Curbstone Financial Management Corp holds 25,440 shares with $3.28 million value, up from 20,424 last quarter. United Technologies (Utx) now has $117.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.22 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30. Amato Elizabeth B had sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M on Thursday, February 14. 862 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J..

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 310 shares to 2,786 valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (NYSE:IBM) stake by 2,982 shares and now owns 6,534 shares. The Trading Desk Inc (Ttd) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Advisory Grp Incorporated holds 8,637 shares. Fcg Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Johnson Counsel Inc holds 0.08% or 28,373 shares. 14,400 are held by Ar Asset Mngmt. 80,401 are owned by Veritable L P. 2,823 were reported by Plancorp Ltd. Anchor Bolt Capital LP has 188,126 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance, Japan-based fund reported 26,113 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 108,343 shares. Da Davidson owns 459,548 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Parthenon Ltd Co stated it has 2,347 shares. Appleton Ma accumulated 23,230 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding has 694,983 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, February 22. Cowen & Co upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $15000 target in Monday, June 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $14900 target.

Analysts await Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.16 per share. SHEN’s profit will be $12.96 million for 39.71 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Circuit breakers trip, shares soar as China’s Nasdaq-style bourse debuts – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pinduoduo Announces Board of Director Changes to Comply with NASDAQ Requirements for Majority Independent Board – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fund managers make fast exits in China’s new STAR Market, retail investors pile in – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “‘Expect craziness’ as China readies debut of Nasdaq-style board – Reuters” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heather Banks Joins Shenandoah Telecommunications Company As Chief Human Resources Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end-user clients and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. It offers a suite of voice, video, and data communications services. It has a 38.24 P/E ratio. The firm operates in three divisions: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline.

Crow Point Partners Llc holds 7.33% of its portfolio in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company for 975,000 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 294,000 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S. Muoio & Co. Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 9,000 shares. The California-based Eam Investors Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 58,900 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2,246 activity.

The stock increased 6.58% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 229,265 shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) has risen 34.01% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SHEN News: 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q Net $4.83M; 03/05/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 1Q ADJ OIBDA $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 1Q OPER REV. $151.7M, EST. $155.0M; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 05/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Plans Prescribed Burn; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.21; 12/03/2018 Shenandoah Telecom Declines Most in Over a Year; 15/03/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 4Q OPER REV. $151.6M, EST. $155.7M