Curbstone Financial Management Increased Its Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) Position by $627,264 as Shares Declined; Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Lowered Masco (MAS) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 30.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 69,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, down from 100,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 1.99 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 11,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 36,456 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, up from 24,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $62.01. About 2.43 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Colorado-based Ghp Investment has invested 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Evercore Wealth holds 27,016 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Co owns 3.74 million shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Llp stated it has 33.75M shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Boston Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 62,213 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Com Lc reported 8,830 shares. Brinker Capital stated it has 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wolverine Asset Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund owns 27,092 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 0.25% or 2.98 million shares. Ellington Mngmt Llc has 14,300 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 200 shares. Delta Mngmt Lc has invested 0.99% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Com invested in 4,383 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (Vz) (NYSE:VZ) by 5,655 shares to 47,836 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (Msft) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,505 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (Aapl) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus owns 759 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 657,668 shares. Majedie Asset Management accumulated 295,190 shares. California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Huntington State Bank has invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Penn Cap Mngmt Com reported 0.13% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Rowland & Counsel Adv owns 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 7,781 shares. Lord Abbett And Com Limited Liability Corp holds 2.02M shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel Inc holds 2.13% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 564,416 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc owns 8,485 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Macquarie Grp reported 5,200 shares stake. Broadview Advisors Limited owns 208,113 shares.

