Curbstone Financial Management Increased By $507,650 Its Trex (Trex) (TREX) Stake; Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Sentiment Is 1.88

Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 139 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 74 sold and reduced their stock positions in Paylocity Holding Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 31.00 million shares, up from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Paylocity Holding Corp in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 56 Increased: 83 New Position: 56.

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500.

The stock increased 2.58% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $97.58. About 373,370 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) has risen 76.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $6.37M for 203.29 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.18 billion. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. It has a 100.6 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting.

