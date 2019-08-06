Curbstone Financial Management Holding In United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) Was Has Increased; Seizert Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Homestreet Com (HMST) Stake by $1.27 Million as Share Price Rose

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc Com (HMST) by 33.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 48,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 96,493 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 145,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Homestreet Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $713.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 50,898 shares traded. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has declined 0.45% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: BLUE LION: HOMESTREET THREATENS TO REJECT BLUE PROXYS; 12/04/2018 – HOMESTREET FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY, URGES VOTE FOR ITS NOMINEES; 09/04/2018 – HOMESTREET:ROARING BLUE LION AFFILIATE FILES ACTION DISMISSAL; 21/05/2018 – HOMESTREET HLDR BLUE LION RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE ON WHITE PROXY; 06/03/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – “BLUE LION DECLINED TO DISCLOSE A VARIETY OF INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO PARTICIPANTS IN ITS PROXY SOLICITATION”; 02/04/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – COURT AFFIRMED HOMESTREET’S POSITION THAT BLUE LION “FAILED TO COMPLY WITH COMPANY’S ADVANCE NOTICE BYLAW”; 30/05/2018 – HomeStreet Bank: Richland and Selah Locations Will Remain Open to Customers Until August 31; 21/05/2018 – New Activist Is Dealt a Second Blow in HomeStreet Fight; 30/05/2018 – HomeStreet Appoints Sandra Cavanaugh to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Blue Lion: ISS and Egan-Jones Recommended HomeStreet Holders Vote on Blue Lion’s Blue Proxy Card

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 5,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 20,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies (Utx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $128.8. About 2.97M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Research Glob invested in 0.26% or 6.38M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 3.42M shares or 0.41% of the stock. Starr Inc holds 30,000 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc reported 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Northeast holds 1.23% or 113,607 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs has invested 0.41% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Chesley Taft And Associate Lc holds 1.25% or 116,787 shares. Highlander Capital Management Lc owns 8,144 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Inc reported 15,867 shares stake. Lpl Financial Limited Liability reported 343,620 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth has 0.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,856 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank holds 0.2% or 17,863 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 52,133 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Wealthquest Corporation has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Corp Bon (VCIT) by 30,670 shares to 134,472 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trading Desk Inc (Ttd) by 2,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,380 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HMST’s profit will be $7.83M for 22.80 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by HomeStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold HMST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 19.61 million shares or 2.84% less from 20.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Company Mn, California-based fund reported 184,793 shares. Stieven Advisors LP has invested 1.06% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Teton holds 0.08% or 30,000 shares. Maltese Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 570,000 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Meeder Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 77,660 shares. Nwq Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 1.41 million shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 33,699 shares. Legal General Gru Public Lc reported 63,599 shares. Pnc Group invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). 1.01M are owned by Boston Partners. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Management Llc has 0.01% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 6,918 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

More notable recent HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HomeStreet `disappointed’ by Blue Lion proxy contest – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of SolarEdge Technologies Skyrocketed 21% in May – Nasdaq” published on June 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For HomeStreet – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HomeStreet, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “HomeStreet Bank Announces Signing of a Letter of Intent with Homebridge Financial Services with Respect to the Sale of HomeStreet’s Home Loan Center-Based Mortgage Origination Business – Business Wire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $290,070 activity. Cavanaugh Sandra A bought 5,000 shares worth $143,350. VAN AMEN DARRELL had bought 2,000 shares worth $61,500 on Wednesday, June 12. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $56,740 was bought by Ruh Mark R.