Curbstone Financial Management Holding in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (IBM) Has Lowered by $420,462; Bsw Wealth Partners Position in Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Decreased as Shares Rose

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $151.69. About 206,789 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 27/04/2018 – Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks; 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 02/05/2018 – Travelers Sponsors Construction Safety Week 2018 to Encourage Safe Workplace Practices; 06/03/2018 – IN FIRST WEEKS OF TRAVEL BAN, ABOUT 100 WAIVERS GRANTED TO TRAVELERS FROM AFFECTED COUNTRIES -STATE DEPT; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 07/05/2018 – Travelers paid airlines a record $4.6 billion last year to check their luggage; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – MANAGED SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MATERIAL COMPLETION BY END OF 2018; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers Immersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (IBM) by 31.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 2,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,534 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $922,000, down from 9,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $148.49. About 5.63M shares traded or 73.32% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 18,217 shares to 58,085 shares, valued at $11.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Lw Crb Tg by 23,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust Ishares (IAU).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.71 million for 15.42 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rwwm stated it has 333,376 shares. Ledyard State Bank owns 50,659 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt invested in 8,747 shares. Thomas Story Son Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% stake. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Reynders Mcveigh Cap owns 14,952 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1,824 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 8.23M shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.44% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 6,487 were accumulated by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Cardinal Capital Mngmt accumulated 32,005 shares. Greenleaf accumulated 8,057 shares. Fiera holds 0% or 5,964 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack owns 7,156 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Cahill Advsrs holds 3,089 shares.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (NYSE:TJX) by 30,992 shares to 63,434 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares St Corp Bond (Igsb) (CSJ) by 65,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (Schp) (SCHP).

