Curbstone Financial Management Has Upped Trex (Trex) (TREX) Holding by $507,650; Share Price Rose; As Oshkosh (OSK) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Zpr Investment Management Lifted Position

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 43.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 5,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 17,492 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 12,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 306,268 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Trex Inc (Trex) (TREX) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 7,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 22,590 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, up from 15,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Trex Inc (Trex) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 530,870 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold TREX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 54.64 million shares or 6.44% more from 51.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 32,000 are owned by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 1.29M shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 53,696 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research invested in 0.01% or 35,988 shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Stifel Fin has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1,461 shares. Sei Invests Co holds 0% or 10,486 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Aurora Invest Counsel holds 0.73% or 18,732 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corp owns 105,077 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Cim Mangement Inc owns 5,908 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has 42,459 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 194,623 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $380.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 174 shares to 2,612 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (Vz) (NYSE:VZ) by 5,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,836 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (Msft) (NASDAQ:MSFT).