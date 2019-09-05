Curbstone Financial Management Has Upped Tjx Cos (Tjx) (TJX) Holding by $1.64 Million; Proffitt & Goodson Has Cut Its Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $1.09 Million

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (TJX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 30,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 63,434 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 32,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 5.25 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $254.23. About 1.29M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Corp Bon (VCIT) by 30,670 shares to 134,472 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trading Desk Inc (Ttd) by 2,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,380 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc. (T) (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Investment Management Incorporated accumulated 6,091 shares. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership holds 18,453 shares. Raub Brock Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 413,726 shares. Hemenway Trust Company Ltd Company accumulated 0.13% or 15,464 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.81% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 9.36 million shares. Cls Invests Limited stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mcmillion holds 1.91% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 66,054 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 540,410 shares. Novare Capital Limited Liability owns 1.8% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 216,770 shares. The United Kingdom-based Dynamic Cap Management Limited has invested 0.75% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Turtle Creek Asset stated it has 0.15% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Lifeplan Finance Gru reported 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Massachusetts-based Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 1.85% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Consulate owns 13,480 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 484,000 shares stake.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,381 shares to 9,018 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).