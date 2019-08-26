Curbstone Financial Management Has Upped Stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by $642,048 as Valuation Declined; Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Position Boosted by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 5,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 20,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies (Utx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $125.47. About 1.61M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 367,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The hedge fund held 2.12M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.06M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $904.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 212,843 shares traded or 56.67% up from the average. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2018 and Increases Cash Distribution; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENTS WITH A NEW CUSTOMER FOR 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR ADDITIONAL 2 CHARTERS – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Election of Director at 2018 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT $0.59; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS BOOSTS CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 53C/SHR, WAS 52.4C; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR $207; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 301,081 shares to 451,622 shares, valued at $21.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprague Res Lp (NYSE:SRLP) by 475,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,500 shares, and cut its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Corp Bon (VCIT) by 30,670 shares to 134,472 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Us Preferred Stock (PFF) by 19,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,490 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.47% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sunbelt Secs has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Orrstown Fincl Ser has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 8.60M shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,247 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cap Mngmt Corporation Va stated it has 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Capwealth Advisors Llc stated it has 1.85% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 0.25% or 4,277 shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers holds 7,185 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Cumberland Ptnrs invested in 2.25% or 173,378 shares. Vision Mgmt accumulated 25,942 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Brookstone Capital Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 2,926 shares. Affinity Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 2,599 shares. Moreover, Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Co has 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,343 shares. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 16,866 shares.

