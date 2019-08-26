Curbstone Financial Management Has Upped Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) Position; Stone Run Capital Maintains Stake in Wabtec (WAB)

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 392.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 38,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 48,583 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 9,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.12. About 133,797 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) by 75.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 10,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 24,840 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 14,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.39. About 705,721 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. 16.97 million shares were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, worth $1.19B on Friday, August 9. The insider DeNinno David L bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530. KASSLING WILLIAM E also bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Market Looks Like The Scene From Shakespeare’s Macbeth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank holds 0% or 4,952 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 21,275 shares in its portfolio. General Company stated it has 95.62% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Muhlenkamp Company has invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Needham Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,000 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Motco has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Communication Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 1.45 million shares. Axa has 10,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Co has 0.27% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 33,597 shares. 24,892 were accumulated by Utah Retirement System. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 4,551 shares. 698 were accumulated by Bartlett And Limited Liability Corporation. 34,435 are held by Us Fincl Bank De. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc stated it has 128,295 shares.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,880 shares to 15,620 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intermediate Corp Bon (VCIT) by 30,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,472 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (NYSE:IBM).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” published on August 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things You Can Expect With CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Update – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The New York-based Cipher Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Citizens Bancorp Tru has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cobblestone Lc Ny holds 0.02% or 4,630 shares. Fiduciary Communications has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Chase Inv Counsel stated it has 3,939 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Pcl has 13,543 shares. Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 14,105 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Inc Ca holds 931 shares. Parus Finance (Uk) Ltd holds 6.83% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 397,430 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel has 7,370 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Ltd reported 0.8% stake. Regions Financial Corp has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Smithfield Trust holds 0.05% or 8,754 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Co owns 0.31% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 82,875 shares.