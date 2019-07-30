Curbstone Financial Management Has Trimmed Its Position in At&T (T) (T) by $544,918; Beaumont Financial Partners Increased Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $5.14 Million

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) (T) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 17,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,162 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 62,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc. (T) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 29.91 million shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES U.S. MOVE TO EXCLUDE AT&T ARBITRATION OFFER; 13/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to V.I. Educators; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: @JoePompeo reports AT&T-Time Warner floated a settlement deal to Trump’s DOJ–and the DOJ turned them; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Stephenson Pitches Time Warner Deal Straight to Judge; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Raw Story: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen more than reported; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 553.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 13,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,926 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 2,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $340.21. About 3.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing to Introduce Additional Charitable Investment and Employee Benefits Programs Throughout 2018 as Part of Broader Tax Reform Package; 11/04/2018 – Boeing’s venture capital arm invests both outside the U.S. and in a space company for the second time in less than a month; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BUSINESSES OFFSET THE ADDITIONAL TANKER COST GROWTH IN THE QUARTER OF $81 MILLION; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 15/05/2018 – WTO rules that EU failed to remove all Airbus subsidies; 15/03/2018 – Boeing, which has struggled throughout the week, fell 0.3 percent in choppy trade Thursday; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 07/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L CEO SAYS WOULD WANT TO PROVIDE ENGINE FOR BOEING’S POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET IF IT MAKES “COMMERCIAL SENSE”; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 21/05/2018 – Zunum is backed by venture arms of Boeing and JetBlue

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.13 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,488 shares. Moreover, Markston Intl Ltd has 1.72% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pettyjohn Wood White Inc accumulated 76,273 shares. Westport Asset Management holds 37,663 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Founders Capital Limited Co holds 0.09% or 7,723 shares in its portfolio. Portland Glob Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,059 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Swedbank invested in 1.45M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Moreover, Northeast Consultants Inc has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 26,749 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated holds 31,222 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp owns 36,964 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co owns 9,535 shares. Kentucky-based Argi Invest Svcs Lc has invested 0.2% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Family Cap Tru holds 7,500 shares. Bowen Hanes And Com Incorporated accumulated 53,976 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Lc accumulated 6,255 shares.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (NYSE:TJX) by 30,992 shares to 63,434 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (NYSE:CVS) by 10,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Inv’t Grade Floating Rate (FLRN).

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 107,102 shares to 51,697 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 33,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,942 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde Cap reported 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Saybrook Capital Nc accumulated 2,322 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Liability reported 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New England & Mngmt holds 0.69% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,695 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 17,796 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.7% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 226,201 shares. American Asset Incorporated has 2,117 shares. Aperio Group Limited holds 0.58% or 353,591 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,256 shares. Mufg Americas, a New York-based fund reported 36,483 shares. Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv reported 22,332 shares. Artemis Invest Llp holds 306,525 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. The California-based Perigon Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).