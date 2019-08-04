Curbstone Financial Management Has Trimmed At&T (T) (T) Stake by $544,918 as Shares Rose; Colony Group Cut Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding by $2.03 Million

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) (T) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 17,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 45,162 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 62,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc. (T) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97 million shares traded or 19.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/03/2018 – Ex-FCC Commissioner Says AT&T Trial Is ‘Cork in the Bottle’ for M&A (Video); 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE DECLINES WERE PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY ADOPTION OF A NEW REVENUE ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 56.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (NYSE:TJX) by 30,992 shares to 63,434 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24,806 shares to 53,958 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 26.93 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.