Curbstone Financial Management Has Raised United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) Holding by $642,048 as Market Value Declined; Glenview Capital Management Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Has Increased by $278.27 Million

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 338.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 3.31M shares as the company's stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 4.29M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360.84 million, up from 978,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.25. About 366,767 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 5,016 shares as the company's stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 20,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies (Utx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $126.81. About 406,805 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Corp Bon (VCIT) by 30,670 shares to 134,472 shares, valued at $11.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (T) (NYSE:T) by 17,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,162 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (NYSE:IBM).

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 1.08 million shares to 5.58 million shares, valued at $150.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 11.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.