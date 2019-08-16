Curbstone Financial Management Has Raised Holding in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by $642,048; Toronto Dominion Bank Cut Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) by $23.18 Million as Stock Value Rose

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 78.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 309,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 82,351 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19M, down from 391,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $83.15. About 339,780 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – JACOBS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.00 TO $4.40, EST. $4.01; 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs: NASA Contract Extension Is Two-Year Option With Potential Value of $437.5M; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS: EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE $437.5M; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 22/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Paul Jacobs: blood money; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 5,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 20,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies (Utx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $125.45. About 1.32M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14,673 shares to 104,458 shares, valued at $32.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 7,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,880 shares to 15,620 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,786 shares, and cut its stake in The Trading Desk Inc (Ttd).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.