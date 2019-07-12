Curbstone Financial Management Has Raised Exxon Mobil (Xom) (XOM) Position; Teton Advisors Has Raised Twin Disc Com (TWIN) Position

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (Xom) (XOM) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 4,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,302 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, up from 66,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil (Xom) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 5.71M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Twin Disc Inc Com (TWIN) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 24,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 482,554 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, up from 457,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Twin Disc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 13,082 shares traded. Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) has declined 46.77% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TWIN News: 27/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.23% STAKE IN TWIN DISC INCORPORATED; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 07/05/2018 – TWIN DISC INC – SIX-MONTH BACKLOG AT MARCH 30, 2018, WAS $116.3 MLN COMPARED TO $46.4 MLN AT JUNE 30, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Twin Disc 3Q EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – Twin Disc to Attend 50th Offshore Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – Twin Disc Celebrates 100 Years of Making Horsepower Work; 19/04/2018 DJ Twin Disc incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWIN)

