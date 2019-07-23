Curbstone Financial Management Has Lowered Its Amazon Com (Amzn) (AMZN) Position by $551,800 as Stock Value Rose; Sirius Xm Holdings (SIRI) Holder Gabelli Funds Boosted Holding

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (AMZN) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 310 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 3,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $977.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $21.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1985.63. About 2.79M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO RAISE PRIME SUBSCRIPTION PRICE TO $119 FROM $99 IN US; 13/03/2018 – Spain’s Amazon workers call 2-day strike over wages, rights; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON TO OPEN SECOND DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN AUSTRALIA; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 28/03/2018 – Tech Today: Trump vs Amazon, Facebook Bounces Back, Waymo Motors On — Barron’s Blog

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (SIRI) by 162.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 796,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 489,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.08. About 20.14 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 18.10% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL AND SUBSCRIBER GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD – JASON REDMAN MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR SIRIUS XM CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Sirius Earnings Helped by Pandora Investment — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Sirius Minerals seeks UK government backing for mine; 06/03/2018 – Sirius Minerals Widens Pretax Loss in 2017; 14/03/2018 – Variety: Diplo Launching His Own SiriusXM Channel; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-Sirius Minerals’ losses widen, looks to China; 18/04/2018 – Nissan North America and SiriusXM Extend Agreement Through 2023 Model Year; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM Reiterated Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018; 12/03/2018 – PGA TOUR, SiriusXM Agree to Four-Year Extension

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 94.02 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Capital Limited has 9,510 shares. Maryland-based Heritage Invsts Mgmt has invested 0.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer Economic Planning Gp Adv reported 674 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Com accumulated 7,127 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Condor Mgmt holds 1,647 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Nine Masts Capital Limited has invested 1.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Torray Limited Liability Com reported 9,496 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Company reported 12,844 shares. Hillman Com has 15,475 shares. Bragg Advsr reported 3,225 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Alley Co Limited Liability Com has invested 2.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). C World Wide Grp Incorporated Holdg A S holds 303,511 shares or 6.86% of its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,494 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma accumulated 258 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (Schp) (SCHP) by 9,480 shares to 41,200 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (NYSE:TJX) by 30,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares St Corp Bond (Igsb) (CSJ).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JD Stock Is the Best Chinese Equity – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Agree To Purchase Amazon.com At $1380, Earn 5.6% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Under-the-Radar Stories in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conmed Corp Com (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 12,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl Com (NYSE:SYF) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,434 shares, and cut its stake in Ingredion Inc Com (NYSE:INGR).