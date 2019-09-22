Curbstone Financial Management Has Lowered Apple Computer (Aapl) (AAPL) Position by $363,268; Stock Rose; American International Group Has Lowered Position in Cintas (CTAS) as Share Price Rose

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 2,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 36,759 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.72M, down from 38,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $253.78. About 1.14 million shares traded or 98.86% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Computer (Aapl) (AAPL) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 1,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,565 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.83M, down from 41,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Computer (Aapl) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Americas Rev $24.84B; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 17/04/2018 – AMTD: INVESTORS CAN CONNECT WITH CO. USING APPLE MESSAGES; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $224.33M for 29.65 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 543,555 shares to 676,797 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $380.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (Cvx) (NYSE:CVX) by 3,230 shares to 17,360 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

