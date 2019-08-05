Curbstone Financial Management Has Cut Its Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (IBM) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Third Point Decreased Its Stake by $122.50 Million as Valuation Declined

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (IBM) by 31.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 2,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 6,534 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $922,000, down from 9,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 8.10 million shares traded or 129.61% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.10M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $192.74. About 818,814 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $505.70M for 18.32 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Growth Bypasses Anheuser-Busch InBev in the U.S. Despite a Global Sales Jump – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Company holds 0.02% or 3,505 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dillon has 0.65% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 473 were reported by Guardian Life Insur Of America. 223,816 were reported by Kbc Group Nv. Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 21,317 shares. Synovus Financial accumulated 19,677 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Private Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First National Tru invested in 0.1% or 5,872 shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bridges Inv holds 0.02% or 3,443 shares. First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Amp Investors Limited holds 62,899 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 2,166 shares. Aviance Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has 12,619 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71 million shares, valued at $489.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.58 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (NYSE:TJX) by 30,992 shares to 63,434 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Tips Etf (Schp) (SCHP) by 9,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,200 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Aurora Gets Burned; IBM Gets Over the Blues – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM Closes Its $34 Billion Red Hat Acquisition – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Analyst: IBM sets the stage for Red Hat contribution on call – Triangle Business Journal” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM: Red Is The New Blue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone has 69,683 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 93,076 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 668,621 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Compton Mgmt Ri holds 8,312 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,601 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 51,722 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,228 shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 4.59M shares. 1,228 were reported by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Company invested in 0.11% or 2,533 shares. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv invested in 0.39% or 3,973 shares. Liberty Mngmt Inc invested in 3,075 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Kings Point Mngmt holds 0.02% or 888 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 61,507 shares.