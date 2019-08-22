Curbstone Financial Management Has Cut Its Amazon Com (Amzn) (AMZN) Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Entegris (ENTG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Needham Investment Management Decreased Its Stake

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (AMZN) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 310 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 3,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon is trotting into the horse racing game with a thoroughbred Kentucky Derby competitor named Audible; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL Renew Contract For Thursday Night Football Streaming — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SHUTTING DOWN VENDOR EXPRESS: CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Amazon kicked off its annual MARS conference on Monday; 22/05/2018 – Instead, Amazon will remain focused on offering “complementary” services through bank partnerships that ultimately drive sales volume and traffic to its core site; 10/05/2018 – Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work; 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 49,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 455,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.26M, down from 505,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.41. About 766,800 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83 million for 24.12 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 42,500 shares to 162,200 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 109,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.71 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

