Curbstone Financial Management Has Cut Holding in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (IBM) by $420,462; Timpani Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by $1.04 Million as Stock Price Declined

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by 139.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 9,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 16,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.09. About 221,147 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Adj EPS $1.19; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING CCMP TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN 14:34-14:35; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICRO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 40C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 22C; 05/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 on April 26; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q EPS $1.14; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Expects FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin 51%-53%

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (IBM) by 31.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 2,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 6,534 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $922,000, down from 9,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 8.10M shares traded or 129.61% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Show Itâ€™s Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts On IBM: Solid Growth, But Cloud Is A Weak Spot – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM Has Levers To Pull – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Aurora Gets Burned; IBM Gets Over the Blues – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Inv’t Grade Floating Rate (FLRN) by 115,400 shares to 300,350 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil (Xom) (NYSE:XOM) by 4,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.58 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Strategies Inc holds 19,099 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Lee Danner Bass has invested 0.21% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Indiana-based Lynch And Associates In has invested 2.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Oak Associate Ltd Oh accumulated 183,835 shares. Lathrop Inv Mngmt holds 2.76% or 65,760 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Ltd accumulated 5.89M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking accumulated 0.4% or 776,027 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 56,521 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management accumulated 100,017 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Pggm Invs has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hengehold Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.5% or 15,005 shares. Fenimore Asset invested in 8,747 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 37,313 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.16% or 20,544 shares in its portfolio. Franklin stated it has 635,130 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “Nasdaq Is on the Brink of a Bear Market – Bloomberg” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Completes Acquisition of KMG Chemicals – GlobeNewswire” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.