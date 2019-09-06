Curbstone Financial Management Has Boosted Exxon Mobil (Xom) (XOM) Position by $344,320; Private Trust Co Continues to Hold Holding in Pepsico (PEP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (Xom) (XOM) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 4,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 71,302 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 66,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil (Xom) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $70.21. About 763,264 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 23.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 7,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 40,936 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, up from 33,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $136.29. About 200,119 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Corp Bon (VCIT) by 30,670 shares to 134,472 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trading Desk Inc (Ttd) by 2,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,380 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Us Preferred Stock (PFF).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon confirms exclusivity deal with Var Energi for Norway assets – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Inv Management Limited holds 128,600 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Asset Management Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 2,574 shares. Opus Capital Gp Lc holds 0.23% or 10,782 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 150,462 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Ltd reported 18,383 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Ariel Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 66,356 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lmr Prtn Llp has 13,869 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Savant Capital Lc has 0.64% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 42,235 shares. Covington Capital owns 2.29% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 457,501 shares. Natl Pension Ser stated it has 3.94M shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 2.67M shares. Mcmillion Cap reported 45,742 shares or 2% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Company owns 12,064 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Mcf Advisors Ltd has 0.24% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Harbour Investment Mgmt & Counsel Lc has 15,265 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Mathes holds 28,845 shares. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated holds 115,729 shares. Capital Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company New York invested in 13,586 shares. Com Of Oklahoma owns 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 44,266 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 5,973 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.8% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7.19M shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.57% or 5,925 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.78% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moody Comml Bank Trust Division reported 120,918 shares stake. Telemus Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 39,122 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.84% or 544,563 shares. Eastern Bancorp reported 139,820 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Incorporated invested in 0.7% or 5.67 million shares.