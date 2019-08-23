Curbstone Financial Management Has Boosted Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) Position by $564,450; Shares Declined; As Paychex (PAYX) Share Price Rose, Ronna Sue Cohen Increased by $3.95 Million Its Stake

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) by 75.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 10,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 24,840 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 14,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $60.57. About 5.25 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 7736.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 3.95 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 4.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 51,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $80.52. About 551,678 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Us Preferred Stock (PFF) by 19,750 shares to 53,490 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (T) (NYSE:T) by 17,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,162 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa Bank & Trust stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Eaton Vance Management owns 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.80M shares. First Mercantile invested in 13,224 shares. Rwc Asset Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,183 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 98 shares or 0% of the stock. Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,447 shares stake. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Com reported 22,341 shares stake. Bankshares Of Stockton holds 17,390 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. 33,575 were accumulated by Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated owns 10,307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,504 were accumulated by Sterneck Capital Mngmt Lc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.40M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 9,761 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Fincl holds 0.28% or 65,148 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Com has invested 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 4,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

