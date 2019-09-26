Curbstone Financial Management Decreased Verizon Communications (Vz) (VZ) Stake as Share Price Declined; Arga Investment Management LP Increased Holding in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by $1.06 Million as Stock Declined

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (Vz) (VZ) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 5,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 47,836 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, down from 53,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications (Vz) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $60.59. About 3.16 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 105,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 2.52M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.85M, up from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cnh Industrial Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 848,471 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 23/03/2018 – CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q ADJ NET $204M, EST. $141.3M; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DEREK NEILSON AS INTERIM CEO; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.22 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 2.32% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 64,428 shares. Telemus Limited Company holds 0.19% or 39,126 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel Incorporated has 299,460 shares for 3.62% of their portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited invested 0.73% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Birinyi Assoc Inc has 28,297 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Dt Partners Llc invested in 0.76% or 96,167 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 522,906 shares or 1.62% of the stock. California-based Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 1.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 47.67 million shares or 0.74% of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt reported 20,001 shares. Oakbrook Ltd stated it has 146,761 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Edgemoor Inv Incorporated has 225,351 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has 1.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Thomas White accumulated 0.21% or 21,133 shares. Hemenway Lc accumulated 11,365 shares.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $380.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Inv’t Grade Floating Rate (FLRN) by 67,900 shares to 368,250 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (Slb) (NYSE:SLB) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (NYSE:CVS).

