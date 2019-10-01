Curbstone Financial Management Decreased Its Microsoft Corp. (Msft) (MSFT) Position; Millendo Therapeutics (MLND) Sellers Decreased By 1.52% Their Shorts

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased Microsoft Corp. (Msft) (MSFT) stake by 10.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 4,772 shares as Microsoft Corp. (Msft) (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Curbstone Financial Management Corp holds 42,505 shares with $5.69 million value, down from 47,277 last quarter. Microsoft Corp. (Msft) now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 12.53 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) had a decrease of 1.52% in short interest. MLND’s SI was 71,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.52% from 72,600 shares previously. With 57,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND)’s short sellers to cover MLND’s short positions. The SI to Millendo Therapeutics Inc’s float is 1.3%. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 41,877 shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) has declined 27.88% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Millendo Therapeutics has $2500 highest and $2200 lowest target. $23.50’s average target is 230.52% above currents $7.11 stock price. Millendo Therapeutics had 3 analyst reports since July 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, September 16.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $95.36 million. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome. It currently has negative earnings.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased Barings Corporate Investors (M stake by 21,170 shares to 351,916 valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Schwab Aggregate Bond Etf (Sch (SCHZ) stake by 10,350 shares and now owns 57,350 shares. Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (Sc (SCHB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mirador Capital Prtn LP has 0.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guinness Asset Management Ltd has invested 3.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atlanta Mgmt L L C, Georgia-based fund reported 1.34M shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.51% or 88,719 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 37,246 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited reported 20.82 million shares stake. Suntrust Banks stated it has 1.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bancorporation Of Hawaii stated it has 2.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 508,907 shares. Reik & Lc holds 0.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 14,986 shares. Retirement Planning Gru owns 2,386 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 1,575 are held by Greylin Inv Mangement. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd holds 3.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 266,938 shares. Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 22,774 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 7.55% above currents $139.03 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $15500 target. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy” rating. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17.