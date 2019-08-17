Curbstone Financial Management Decreased Its Amazon Com (Amzn) (AMZN) Position by $551,800; Share Price Declined; Bonness Enterprises Lifted Bt Group Plc (BT) Holding

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 2.79M shares traded or 109.26% up from the average. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 23/05/2018 – British Telecommunications CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 09/05/2018 – BT Group’s Restructuring Plans, Dividend in Focus — Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – SPECTRUM WON AT £302.6M, PRIOR TO ANY ASSIGNMENT ROUND PAYMENT; 18/04/2018 – BT: New Unit Brings Together Business and Public Sector and Wholesale and Ventures Businesses; 10/05/2018 – BT Group Declares Full-Year Dividend of 15.4p; 24/05/2018 – The Business Times: BT EXCLUSIVE: Norwegian firm in #Singapore seeks exemption from #US solar tariffs; 10/05/2018 – BT Group: Agreement is Affordable Within Capital Allocation Framework; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – PAYMENTS BY BT WITHIN 3 YEARS TO 31 MARCH 2020 TOTALLING £2.1BN; 10/05/2018 – BT Group Sees FY 2019 Adjusted Ebitda of GBP7.3B-GBP7.4B

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (AMZN) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 310 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, down from 3,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – The surprising trait Jeff Bezos looks for in successful employees; 16/05/2018 – Prime Perks: Amazon Dangles Discounts For Whole Foods Shoppers; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 400 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Expands D.C. Lobbying Influence as Business Grows (Video); 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 11/04/2018 – AMZN: Customs and police intervene in Amazon near Prague

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Inv’t Grade Floating Rate (FLRN) by 115,400 shares to 300,350 shares, valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares St Corp Bond (Igsb) (CSJ) by 65,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 392,941 are held by Waddell Reed Fincl Inc. 200 are held by Barbara Oil. Vanguard Gp holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30.93 million shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability reported 109 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,425 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 1,532 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited accumulated 238,121 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 11,113 shares. Zevin Asset holds 2,356 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated reported 52,707 shares. Golub Group Ltd Co has 445 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 20,000 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. 128 were accumulated by Founders Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,502 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

