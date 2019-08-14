Curbstone Financial Management Cut Its Holding in Gilead Sciences (Gild) (GILD) by $504,320 as Share Value Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Waters Parkerson & Company Upped Holding

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (GILD) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 7,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 15,620 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 4.17M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 3,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 376,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.13 million, up from 372,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.34. About 11.78 million shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – Trimble Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – HSBC Argentina Unit Seen as Candidate For Sale: JPMorgan; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst Kolanovic says new market highs are coming soon; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 26/04/2018 – COFACE SA COFA.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 12 FROM EUR 11.6; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Sees Chance Oil Will Stay Around $70 All Year (Video); 21/05/2018 – ROHATYN GROUP BUYS J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (NYSE:CVS) by 10,650 shares to 24,840 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil (Xom) (NYSE:XOM) by 4,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,302 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (NYSE:UTX).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 11,500 shares to 282,026 shares, valued at $13.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intlf by 103,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,040 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).