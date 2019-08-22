Curbstone Financial Management Cut At&T (T) (T) Holding By $544,918; IT Tech Packaging (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP) Sellers Increased By 4255.56% Their Shorts

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased At&T Inc. (T) (T) stake by 28.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 17,578 shares as At&T Inc. (T) (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Curbstone Financial Management Corp holds 45,162 shares with $1.42 million value, down from 62,740 last quarter. At&T Inc. (T) now has $258.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 21.90 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by John Donovan at MoffettNathanson Conference on May 15; 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Capital Expenditures Were $6.1 Billion; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – PROF. CARL SHAPIRO SCHEDULED TO TAKE WITNESS STAND IN AT&T CASE; 21/03/2018 – United States v. AT&T is Heating Up

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP) had an increase of 4255.56% in short interest. ITP’s SI was 39,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4255.56% from 900 shares previously. With 20,200 avg volume, 2 days are for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP)’s short sellers to cover ITP’s short positions. The SI to IT Tech Packaging Inc’s float is 0.24%. The stock increased 7.20% or $0.036 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5362. About 10,163 shares traded. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP) has declined 28.54% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $12.68 million. The firm offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Orient Paper brand name.

Another recent and important IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Mastech Digital Reports 4% Revenue Growth in First Quarter 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.90 billion for 9.35 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 2.39% above currents $35.16 stock price. AT&T Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America.