Curbstone Financial Management Continues to Hold Holding in Tjx Cos (Tjx) (TJX); Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Increased Its Cme Group (CME) Stake

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 29.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 22,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 98,224 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17 million, up from 75,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $223.93. About 715,734 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 14/05/2018 – CME Group in deal to offer ether reference rate; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO NEAR ACCORD ON $5.7 BILLION TAKEOVER OF NEX – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-year T-notes on track for record volume day -CME; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE VS 85 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 20/03/2018 – Disrupting Business: Blockchain Technology Offers Solutions Across the Board; 09/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs jump on short-covering after recent lows; 16/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON SELL STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 17/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 16; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Places NEX Group’s ‘BBB’/’F3’ Ratings on Positive Watch on Planned Acquisition by CME; 09/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Preliminary Results from its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (TJX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 30,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 63,434 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 32,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $56.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BBY, CME – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Canadian Metals Receives Shareholder Approval for Share Consolidation – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (OPY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) Reports Strong May Volumes, Shares Rise – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME reports lower second quarter earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc by 92,475 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $23.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 32,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,207 shares, and cut its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,188 are owned by Pitcairn. Hedeker Wealth Limited Com has invested 0.2% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). New England Inv Retirement Group Inc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Advsrs Incorporated Ok owns 0.21% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 11,995 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% or 3,723 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 2.21M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hilton Capital Limited Liability Company invested 2.25% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 370 are owned by Shelton Cap Mngmt. Principal Financial Group Inc stated it has 507,975 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division reported 476 shares stake. Verity & Verity Ltd holds 0.11% or 3,036 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 6,877 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 406,814 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 62,200 shares.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard St Corp Bond Etf (Vcs (VCSH) by 25,656 shares to 313,088 shares, valued at $24.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,620 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Corp Bon (VCIT).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Burlington Stores Stock Rockets 17% Higher After Earnings Beat – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TJX Companies sized up after sales miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TJX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.