Curbstone Financial Management Boosted Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) Holding by $627,264; Philadelphia Trust Company Position in Peapack (PGC) Lifted as Stock Value Rose

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 412,133 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.59M, up from 279,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $565.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 123,208 shares traded or 76.59% up from the average. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 11,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 36,456 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, up from 24,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 10.72M shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,418 shares to 163,644 shares, valued at $13.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,370 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares St Corp Bond (Igsb) (CSJ) by 5,900 shares to 143,160 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (Aapl) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,565 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Etf (S (SCHE).

