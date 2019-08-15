Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) Reaches $15.11 After 6.00% Up Move; Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowered By $2.01 Million Its Total (TOT) Position

The stock of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.48% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 59,527 shares traded. Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $257.32 million company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $16.02 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CMLS worth $15.44 million more.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased Total (TOT) stake by 75.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 36,491 shares as Total (TOT)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Trustmark National Bank Trust Department holds 11,693 shares with $651,000 value, down from 48,184 last quarter. Total now has $125.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.05. About 1.32 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – Total CEO Sees Shift to Gas from Oil — CERAWeek Market Talk; 10/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco and Total Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Build a Giant Petrochemical Complex; 29/03/2018 – TOTAL STARTS PRODUCTION AT ALGERIA’S TIMIMOUN GAS FIELD; 19/03/2018 – Total Reports Compressor Shutdowns at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 20/03/2018 – Total Could Cut About 250 Jobs in Scotland -The Herald; 16/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran; 04/04/2018 – MAURITANIA:TOTAL TO DRILL 2 EXPLORATION WELLS IN COUNTRY BY ’19; 02/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on June 1, 2018 Conditions of Availability of the Preparatory Documents; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 20/05/2018 – Notable: $FP.FR: Total’s decision to make contracts with # Iran just a serious theater review – ! $FP.FR

Cumulus Media Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company has market cap of $257.32 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It has a 0.38 P/E ratio. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising.

Among 2 analysts covering Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cumulus Media Inc has $26 highest and $18 lowest target. $23’s average target is 52.22% above currents $15.11 stock price. Cumulus Media Inc had 3 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Noble Financial with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Noble Financial.

More notable recent Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CUMULUS MEDIA Makes $50 Million Voluntary Debt Prepayment – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CUMULUS MEDIA Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ANGI, CNVA, GDOT, and ROKU among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Edited Transcript of CMLS earnings conference call or presentation 8-Aug-19 12:30pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased Blackrock Fund Advisors (CIU) stake by 76,974 shares to 85,549 valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Etf/Usa (VOE) stake by 2,960 shares and now owns 7,505 shares. Invesco Capital Management Llc was raised too.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.31B for 9.46 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.