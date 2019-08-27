Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) is a company in the Broadcasting – Radio industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cumulus Media Inc. has 98.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 55.24% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Cumulus Media Inc. has 2.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 15.64% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cumulus Media Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumulus Media Inc. 0.00% 209.70% 41.90% Industry Average 7.54% 71.50% 11.65%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Cumulus Media Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cumulus Media Inc. N/A 17 0.40 Industry Average 374.09M 4.96B 17.28

Cumulus Media Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Cumulus Media Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumulus Media Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.71

$23 is the consensus price target of Cumulus Media Inc., with a potential upside of 69.74%. The competitors have a potential upside of 73.70%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that Cumulus Media Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cumulus Media Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cumulus Media Inc. -6.61% -18.63% -14.78% 25.39% 0% 39.91% Industry Average 2.78% 6.35% 11.10% 12.71% 18.74% 26.52%

For the past year Cumulus Media Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cumulus Media Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Cumulus Media Inc.’s competitors have 1.58 and 1.58 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cumulus Media Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cumulus Media Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Cumulus Media Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cumulus Media Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Cumulus Media Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells commercial advertising time to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 445 owned-and-operated stations in 90 United States media markets; and approximately 8,200 broadcast radio affiliates and various digital channels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated five radio stations under local marketing agreements. Cumulus Media Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.