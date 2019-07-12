Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) Analysts See $1.19 EPS; Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Deposit (TME) Sellers Increased By 14.53% Their Shorts

Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Deposit (NYSE:TME) had an increase of 14.53% in short interest. TME’s SI was 19.51M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.53% from 17.04M shares previously. With 5.81 million avg volume, 3 days are for Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Deposit (NYSE:TME)’s short sellers to cover TME’s short positions. The SI to Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Deposit’s float is 19.15%. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 1.79 million shares traded. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to report $1.19 EPS on August, 8.CMLS’s profit would be $20.14M giving it 3.72 P/E if the $1.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Cumulus Media Inc.’s analysts see 5,850.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.71. About 39,876 shares traded. Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “5 IPOs Top Investors Are Buying – GuruFocus.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese movie-ticketing leader Maoyan says to boost film investment, Tencent partnership – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. The company has market cap of $25.85 billion. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung. It has a 48.79 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Kugou Live and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with those interested in their performance.

More notable recent Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cumulus Media Announces Agreement to Sell WABC to Red Apple Media for $12.5 Million – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cumulus Media Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $500 Million Offering of Senior Secured First-Lien Notes – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Drive Shack Inc. (DS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cumulus Media Announces Two Strategic Transactions Nasdaq:CMLS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.