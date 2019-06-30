Cummins Ord (CMI) Valuation Rose While Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Cut Position by $5.98 Million; As Huntsman (HUN) Valuation Declined, Goldentree Asset Management LP Lowered Stake by $4.36 Million

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $171.34. About 2.68M shares traded or 132.79% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 198,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29 million, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 3.49 million shares traded or 34.41% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Bill; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – HUNTSMAN WILL PAY $350 MLN IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280517 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes Purchase of Demilec For $350M; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282065 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntsman And Subsidiary To ‘BB+’; Outlook Pos; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. On Friday, January 18 Freeland Richard Joseph sold $675,000 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 4,500 shares. HERMAN ALEXIS M had sold 423 shares worth $63,499 on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has 262,338 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Cullinan Assocs holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 22,803 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 38,508 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has 150 shares. 11,600 were reported by Barometer Cap Management. City Hldg Company holds 0.41% or 9,261 shares. 16,319 were reported by Hartford Invest. Cwm Limited Liability Company, Nebraska-based fund reported 723 shares. Perkins Coie Tru accumulated 0.03% or 450 shares. Moreover, First Financial In has 0.02% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 160 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.08% or 9,189 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na invested in 5,570 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). D E Shaw Communications Inc stated it has 90,486 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.52M for 9.87 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtnrs Lc invested 0.27% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). M&T Bancshares Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Paragon Mngmt Ltd has 14,503 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 9,690 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsr Lc has 0.03% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 215,569 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 22.95 million shares. Agf Invests has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 46,735 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 761,122 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 98,721 shares. Towle And holds 1.20 million shares. Illinois-based Jump Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 270 shares. Moreover, Wilen Investment Mngmt has 6.7% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Mackenzie Financial holds 142,027 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 587,993 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 32.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.01 per share. HUN’s profit will be $158.56 million for 7.51 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.