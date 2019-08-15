Cummins Ord (CMI) Shareholder Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Cut Stake; Wallace Capital Management Holding in General Mls (GIS) Raised by $1.02 Million

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 20,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 254,419 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17M, up from 234,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 3.52 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $144.49. About 1.73 million shares traded or 38.55% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak has 6,428 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage Inc stated it has 1,464 shares. Navellier And Assocs invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 244,352 are owned by Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Co. Miracle Mile Limited Co has 12,625 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd has 4,105 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 655,034 shares. 461 are owned by Dubuque Bankshares Com. Montecito National Bank & invested in 2,758 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 926,843 shares. First Eagle Investment Management Limited Company reported 2.51M shares stake. Weiss Multi, Alabama-based fund reported 32,751 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Company invested in 0.54% or 361,257 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 63,334 shares. Duncker Streett And Co stated it has 50 shares.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (Usa) (FRFHF) by 730 shares to 37,341 shares, valued at $17.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cable One Inc by 2,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,166 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.

